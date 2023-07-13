Bihar restaurant fined for not serving sambar with dosa

Patna, July 13 A consumer commission in Bihar's Buxar district has imposed a Rs 3,500 fine on a restaurant for not serving sambar with dosa to a customer.

The verdict comes after 11 months of trial.

The customer, Manish Pathak, a lawyer and esident of Bangla Ghat, said: “It was my birthday on August 15, 2022, and since it was just me and my mother, we decided to get take out for dinner. I went to the restaurant located in Gola market and placed and order for a Special Masala Dosa.

"I paid Rs 140 and took the parcel back home. When we opened the parcel we did not find any sambar. There was only dosa and sauce. Sambar is the most important while eating dosa.

“As it was night time, I went to the restaurant the next day and complained to the owner. He did not give a proper response and said that you cannot purchase an entire restaurant in just Rs 140. As it was a case of cheating and breaching the trust of a customer, I decided to file a case at the consumer commission.

“During the hearing by a double bench of chairman Ved Prakash Singh and member Varun Kumar, the commission ound my claim to be true and wrongful in the service of the restaurant. Accordingly, it has imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for mental and physical stress during the case and Rs 1,500 for the court expenses.

"I am happy that the court ruled in my favour."

