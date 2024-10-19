Bihar Road Accident: Vehicle Runs Over Kanwariyas in Banka, 4 Dead and Several Injured

A tragic incident occurred in Bihar's Banka district on Friday night when a vehicle ran over a group of Kanwariyas, resulting in the deaths of at least four people and several injuries. The victims were en-route to the Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after collecting Ganga Jal from Sultanganj. Police confirmed the incident, and the injured were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bipin Bihari stated, "Some Kanwariyas were hit by a vehicle... 4 people have died. Initially, there was some unrest, but the situation is now under control. Police are present at the site." Following the incident, angry locals set a police vehicle on fire. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Avinash Kumar, who arrived at the scene, confirmed that around 10 to 11 people were injured and are currently receiving medical care. He assured that the situation is peaceful and a thorough investigation will be conducted.

In a separate incident, two people were killed and 20 others injured when a private bus returning from a religious site veered off the road and fell into a gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district. The accident occurred in the Dheberua police station area, and the victims were from Mahankola village in Shohratgarh tehsil.