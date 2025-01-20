Bihar: Seven Dead After Alleged Consumption of Spurious Liquor in West Champaran; Probe Ordered

Seven people allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor in West Champaran district, Bihar, which is a dry region. The incident has prompted local authorities to initiate an inquiry. Police learned of the deaths on Sunday, although the first fatality occurred four days earlier, and all seven bodies had already been cremated, according to officials.

Superintendent of Police Shaurya Suman confirmed that all the deaths were reported from the Lauriya police station area. While locals attributed the fatalities to the consumption of spurious liquor, the SP clarified that the cause of at least two deaths was not related to hooch. One victim had been struck by a tractor, while another had suffered a paralytic attack, Suman added.

"The first death took place on January 15 though we came to know about the episode only today. The cause of the remaining five deaths was unclear as all seven bodies were cremated before the police were informed. We have set up an investigation team to find out the cause of the deaths," Suman told PTI.

West Champaran's Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Sumit Kumar, stated that determining the cause of the deaths is challenging since all the bodies have already been cremated.

A family member of one of the person who died said, "My brother Pradeep consumed liquor with his friend Manish. Both died".




