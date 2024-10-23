Bihar: Sharda Devi turns successful entrepreneur, loan under NRLM changed her fate

Vaishali (Bihar), Oct 23 The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) has brought remarkable changes in the lives of poor families.

Women living in Madarna Panchayat of Vaishali district in Bihar are also benefiting from the scheme. Sharda Devi of the same panchayat spoke to IANS about the benefits of the flagship programme.

Sharda Devi said that she joined the Self Help Group (SHG) in 2014. Thereafter, she took a loan through the National Rural Livelihood Mission and then started a shop. Earlier she used to run a milk centre, but she had to suffer huge losses due to floods. Many of her cattle died due to disease.

Sharda Devi said that after she suffered the damage caused by the flood, she joined Champa Jeevika Self Help Group and then took a loan. She opened a grocery shop with a loan of Rs 20,000. Now she earns around Rs 10,000 and a month is able to take care of her family.

From an ordinary family to a successful entrepreneur, Sharda Devi has come a long way and now she has become a source of inspiration for the people of Madarna Panchayat.

It is noteworthy that the National Rural Livelihood Mission was launched by the Ministry of Rural Development in June 2011. The mission, supported by the World Bank, aims to provide poor families access to gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities, so as to strengthen their economic condition.

