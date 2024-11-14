Bihar Shocker: Woman Police Constable Found Hanging in Barrack Bathroom In Samastipur

A woman police constable was found hanging in the bathroom of her barrack in Samastipur district, Bihar, officials reported on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Chandani Kumari, was a resident of Vaishali district. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Pandey, she had been residing in the barrack on the second floor of Musrigharari police station.

On Wednesday evening, another woman constable noticed the bathroom door locked from the inside. Upon opening the door with the help of other constables, they found Chandani hanging inside. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and her family members have been notified. Authorities have seized her mobile phone and diary from the barrack for analysis, and the investigation is ongoing, said the SDPO.