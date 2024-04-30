Bihar: Six Killed After Truck Overturns Onto Car on NH 80 in Bhagalpur During Marriage Procession (Watch Video)

At least six people were killed and others injured after in an accident on National Highway (NH) 80 in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Monday night (April 29) when a shrapnel-laden truck overturned on a car with guests returning from a marriage procession.

According to the initial reports, the incident occurred at 11:30 pm on NH 80 near Amapur village in Bhagalpur district. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

Visuals From Accident Site:

VIDEO | At least six people were killed in a road accident that took place late on Monday on NH 80 in Bihar's #Bhagalpur district. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/uS95zcoMtX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2024

The accident occurred on NH-80 near Amapur village in the Ghogha police station area of Bhagalpur district. The truck overturned onto a wedding procession Scorpio traveling from Munger to Pirpainti.

The rescue operation continued until late at night. There were nine people in the SUV, including the driver, and the injured were admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Bhagalpur.