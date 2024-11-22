Bihar Speaker appeals for smooth functioning of house ahead of winter session

Patna, Nov 22 The Bihar Assembly's winter session, scheduled to commence on November 25, will span a concise five days, focusing on legislative work and important discussions.

The government is preparing to introduce multiple bills during this session, alongside presenting the second supplementary budget for approval.

In preparation, an all-party meeting was held on Friday, chaired by Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav.

During the meeting, the Speaker appealed to all parties to work collaboratively to ensure smooth and productive proceedings in the House.

“It is important for every leader to engage in meaningful discussions on public interest issues and resolve public grievances through cooperation between the ruling party and the opposition. The session is expected to address key issues while maintaining decorum, reflecting the aspirations of Bihar's citizens,” Yadav said.

The all-party meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly's winter session highlighted concerns from the opposition regarding their role in the proceedings.

Opposition leaders raised grievances about being denied the opportunity to speak during the previous session and emphasized the need for their voices to be heard this time.

Opposition leaders, including RJD's Akhtarul Shaheen, insisted that their voices were sidelined in the last session and demanded fair opportunities to express their concerns.

CPI-ML MLA Sandeep Saurav criticised the short duration of the session, alleging that the government aims to avoid discussions on public issues by limiting the proceedings to only five days.

He suggested the session should be extended to at least 12-15 days.

Some opposition members objected to certain RJD and Congress leaders sitting alongside the ruling party instead of in their designated seats.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan stated that the opposition plans to corner the government on pressing issues like unemployment and corruption.

Minister Madan Sahni declared that the ruling party is fully prepared for the session.

The Speaker, Nand Kishore Yadav, assured that steps would be taken to ensure smooth and inclusive discussions, while also meeting with officials to maintain order during the session.

