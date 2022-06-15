Bihar: Students protest against 'Agneepath' scheme of Central govt

The Agneepath scheme announced by the central government has caused a stir in Bihar. Students have become aggressive against this scheme. There are reports of youths throwing stones at a train in Buxar. There are reports of agitation in Muzaffarpur too. So, in some places the Rasta Roko movement is on.

The central government has announced the 'Agneepath' scheme for army recruitment. Soldiers recruited under this scheme will be given the name 'Agnavir'. The recruitment is expected to start in August. The plan is modeled on a tour of duty, which will allow soldiers to serve in the military for only four years.

Around 9 am today, a large number of youths had reached near Buxar railway station. There were loud protests and protesters marched on the railway tracks. Due to this agitation, Janshatabdi Express stopped for about an hour.

Meanwhile, some students hurled stones at the Pataliputra Express bound for Patna.

The students have objected that the scheme announced by the central government is wrong. The central government will only enlist in the army for four years, after which it will ask for retirement. They also raised the question of what they would do after 4 yeears of retirement.

After four years of service, 25 per cent firefighters will be given permanent jobs in the army. However, the question arises as to what option will be available to 75 per cent of the firefighters who have passed 10th and 12th. After retiring from the service for four years, the central government will provide service fund of around Rs 12 lakh to these youths. However, the question arises as to what plan the government has to provide alternative employment to these youth.