Bihar: Three Assam Rifles Jawans on Election Duty Drowned in Samastipur River; Two Rescued, One Missing (Watch Video)

Three Assam Rifles jawans, who were deployed in Bihar's Samastipur district for Lok Sabha elections duty, drowned in a river on Tuesday, May 15.

Local residents saved two of the jawans. However, the search for the third soldier is still underway in the Samastipur River.

Three Assam Rifles jawans, who had come to Samastipur on election duty drowned in a river. Two of them were saved by local people. Search for the third jawan continues.

"An unfortunate incident took place after the election procedure was completed where three soldiers started drowning in a river when they had to take a bath. The locals saved two of the jawans. The body of the third jawan is being searched with the help of SDRF," said Vikas Pandey, sub-divisional officer of Patori to the news agency ANI.