Bihar: Three Dead, 9 Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck in Sitamarhi (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 22, 2024 09:11 AM2024-05-22T09:11:20+5:302024-05-22T09:15:32+5:30
Three people died, and six others were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk in Bihar's Sitamarhi on Tuesday evening. The injured were admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.
"We received information that yesterday at 10:30 pm, an auto that was going to Sonbarsa from the railway station. Near Mohanpur Chowk, it collided with a truck, and out of the nine injured, three people have been declared dead by the doctor. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment," said Ram Krishna, Sub-divisional police officer, Sitamarhi.
Visuals From Accident Site:
#WATCH | Bihar: Three dead & six injured after the auto they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk, in Sitamarhi. pic.twitter.com/NIdW0gGkTO— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024
The incident occurred near Mohanpur Chowk, in Sitamarhi in Bihar. The Sub-divisional police officer of Sitamarhi Ram Krishna reached the spot on receiving the information about the accident. Krishna said that the accident took place yesterday at 10:30 pm.
He further informed the media that an auto that was going to Sonbarsa from the railway station. Near Mohanpur Chowk it collided with a truck and out of the nine injured, three people have been declared dead by the doctor.