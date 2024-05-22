Bihar: Three Dead, 9 Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck in Sitamarhi (Watch Video)

Three people died, and six others were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk in Bihar's Sitamarhi on Tuesday evening. The injured were admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

"We received information that yesterday at 10:30 pm, an auto that was going to Sonbarsa from the railway station. Near Mohanpur Chowk, it collided with a truck, and out of the nine injured, three people have been declared dead by the doctor. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment," said Ram Krishna, Sub-divisional police officer, Sitamarhi.

Visuals From Accident Site:

#WATCH | Bihar: Three dead & six injured after the auto they were travelling in collided with a truck near Mohanpur Chowk, in Sitamarhi. pic.twitter.com/NIdW0gGkTO — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

