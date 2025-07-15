Bihar: Three girls drown in Kaimur pond

Patna, July 15 A tragic incident occurred in Sakrauli village under Mohania block of Kaimur on Tuesday, where three minor girls died due to drowning while bathing in a pond, creating an atmosphere of mourning in the entire village.

According to an official, five girls had gone out to graze goats when it started raining. They then went to bathe in a pond located east of the village.

While bathing, three girls began drowning in the deep water. The two other girls on the bank rushed back to the village, screaming for help.

They were pulled out of the water, but all were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Usha Kumari (11), daughter of Jeetan Ram, Mahima Kumari (10), daughter of Bhorik Ram and Sunita Kumari (10), daughter of late Surendra Pasi.

Their families are inconsolable, with grief and cries echoing throughout the village.

On receiving information, Mohania police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Sadar Hospital, Bhabua, for post-mortem.

Mohania police station in-charge Priyash Priyadarshi confirmed the drowning deaths and said further legal formalities are underway.

However, local Zila Parishad member Geeta Pasi expressed anger, stating that villagers repeatedly called the Circle Officer, but the calls were not received, which she termed unacceptable during such a tragedy.

The tragic incident has shaken the entire Sakrauli village, with villagers demanding immediate support and ex gratia assistance for the grieving families.

Earlier on Monday, three children of the same family drowned while bathing in a newly constructed canal in Kazichak village under the Magadh Medical Police Station in Gaya.

The deceased have been identified as Dilshad (15) and Irshad (14), sons of Mohammad Imtiaz, and their cousin Mohammad Fariyaad, all residents of Kazichak village.

According to local villagers, four children had entered the canal to take a bath, but only one managed to return safely.

