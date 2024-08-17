Bihar Tragedy: Dalit Girl Kidnapped and Murdered in Muzaffarpur, Suspect's Accomplice Arrested

A 14-year-old Dalit girl, who had been missing since August 11, was found dead in a pond with multiple injuries including severe cuts on her face. Bihar police arrested 1 of the accused for assisting the main criminal. The girl was hailing from Muzaffarpur district. Police confirmed that accused is a resident of Paru village, was arrested on Friday. The vehicle used by accused to escape has also been seized by the police.

According to police reports, the girl was abducted from her home in Paru village, and her body was found the following day, prompting an immediate investigation. Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar stated that the girl had injuries to her face, neck, and hand. A sickle, which is believed to be stained with blood, was discovered near the scene, and both forensic analysis and a post-mortem examination are pending. The victim's family, who depend on daily wages for their livelihood, informed the police that accused and others forcibly entered their home and took their daughter. Following the incident, the family filed a formal complaint against accused and several unnamed suspects.

The police have posted a notice on Rai's residence, threatening asset seizure if he does not surrender. While initial investigations do not indicate sexual assault, inquiries are ongoing, and results from a vaginal swab are still awaited. The cause of death is suspected to be injuries to the head and neck, with a trowel also found at the crime scene.