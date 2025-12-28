Bihar Train Derail: Cement-Laden Goods Train Jumps Tracks Near Barua River Bridge, Traffic Disrupted

A major railway incident was reported from Bihar’s Jamui district late Saturday night when a cement-laden goods train travelling from Jasidih to Jhajha derailed near the Barua River Bridge close to Simultala–Telwa Halt. The derailment occurred suddenly, sending shockwaves through the quiet night and disrupting rail operations on one of the busiest sections of the Delhi–Howrah main line. According to officials, 19 out of the train’s 42 wagons went off the tracks, highlighting the severity of the mishap. Railway authorities immediately rushed emergency teams to the site to assess the situation.

The impact of the derailment was significant, with 10 wagons plunging into the river below the bridge while others toppled and scattered across the tracks. The damaged wagons blocked both the up and down lines, leading to a complete halt in rail traffic on the stretch. Twisted metal, spilled cement, and displaced tracks made restoration work challenging, especially during night hours. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported as the incident involved a freight train. Nearby areas remained alert as officials worked to secure the location and prevent further risks.

Following the incident, rail movement between Jasidih and Jhajha was suspended, affecting the schedules of several passenger and express trains. Railway officials confirmed that technical teams, safety personnel, and disaster management units were deployed to clear debris and restore the tracks at the earliest. An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the derailment, including possible technical or track-related issues. Passengers were advised to stay updated through official railway announcements as restoration work continued amid tight safety monitoring.