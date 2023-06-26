Bihar: Two dacoits entering from Nepal killed, 3 police jawans injured

Motihari (Bihar) [India], June 26 : Two dacoits were killed by Bihar Police on Sunday night in Ghorasahan of Motihari district of Bihar, who entered India from Nepal. Motihari Police is in constant contact with Nepal Police regarding the same, Bihar Additional Director General JS Gangwar informed on Monday.

While addressing the press on Monday, Bihar ADG JS Gangwar informed that two dacoits were killed Sunday night at Ghorasahan in Motihari district.

"Motihari Police is in constant contact with Nepal Police. Specific details will be shared soon," Gangwar said.

The Bihar Police had received information from a source in Nepal that dacoits would enter India for criminal activities in India.

"There was information that these people enter India from Nepal and execute their plans of loot and other such crimes," ADG informed the media.

Speaking on the Bhagalpur blast case, the ADG informed that the investigation from every angle is underway.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and three persons sustained injuries following an explosion in a house in the Babarganj area in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place under the limits of Babarganj police station, they said.

Police said on Sunday that information was received regarding a cylinder blast, but the actual reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Regarding the Hajipur gas leak case, ADG said that further investigation is going on and proper legal action would be taken.

One labourer died and over 30 others were hospitalised after the leakage of ammonia gas in a dairy in Bihar's Hajipur here, a senior official on Saturday.

According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the situation was brought under control later.

"We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy [in Hajipur]. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. As of now, we have information that some labourers have been admitted to a hospital. We are investigating the cause of the leakage. The situation is under control now," Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department said.

