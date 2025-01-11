Bihar: Two killed in road accident

Patna, Jan 11 Two persons were killed while five others were injured on Saturday morning when an unidentified vehicle rammed into a Creta SUV in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

The accident took place near the Dhobi Bigha Bridge in the Chero Sahayak police station area on NH 30.

Poor visibility due to fog is believed to have been a contributing factor to this fatal accident that occurred at 8 a.m. The victims were en route to Rajgir for a picnic in a newly purchased Creta SUV when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Munni Devi (55), wife of Lal Babu alias Tuntun, a resident of Sakri Gali under Alamganj police station, Patna district, Anshi Kumari (10), daughter of the car owner Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Mahendrusudi Gali under Pirbahor police station, Patna district.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Patna for treatment, with serious cases referred to a higher medical centre. Chero Police Station Incharge Vikas Kumar stated that the police promptly reached the accident site upon receiving information.

“We recovered the dead bodies and sent them to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle, believed to be a truck, using CCTV footage. The truck driver fled the scene after the collision,” Kumar said.

According to family members, the car driver Ranjit Kumar had recently purchased the SUV. There was low visibility due to heavy fog. This incident underscores the dangers of road travel during foggy conditions and raises concerns about road safety and the accountability of unidentified vehicles involved in such mishaps.

Earlier on December 23, five persons were killed and six others were injured after a speeding pick-up van hit them in Bihar’s Purnea district. The pickup van driven by one Sonu Kumar rammed into a group of 11 people standing near the Panchayat Bhawan in Dhakwa village, Purnea district, Bihar, around 9:30 p.m. on that day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor