Bihar: Villagers Receives Massive Amount Of Electricity Bill Despite No Connection

People in Harka village, West Champaran district, Bihar, are facing a bizarre issue with their electricity bills. Even though some homes don't have an electricity connection, residents are receiving bills that are way higher than expected.

For instance, Grahan Sahni got a bill of Rs 94,000, even though he only has a couple of LED bulbs in his house. According to the rules, his bill should have been around Rs 100-150. Others in the village are also getting bills ranging from Rs 25,000 to a whopping Rs 1 lakh, even if they haven't officially connected to the power supply.

Some villagers are scratching their heads, wondering how they're getting bills for connections they never even set up. Alok Amrutanshu, the executive engineer of Bagaha, mentioned they are actively working on resolving these issues through weekly camps. In response to the complaints from Harka village, a quick inspection was carried out during the Saturday camp, and they are working to sort out the problems ASAP.