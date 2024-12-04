Bihar: VP Dhankhar to be MGCU convocation programmes’ chief guest

Patna, Dec 4 The second convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) in Motihari will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the chief guest on December 7.

The event, to be held at the Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium, will witness the distribution of 433 degrees, including special gold medals for 11 outstanding students.

According to MGCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has personally accepted the invitation to attend the ceremony which will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium, located in the university's Chanakya campus in Motihari.

"The second convocation of the university will be held in Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium on December 7. When the Vice President was contacted regarding the convocation, he accepted the invitation. He gave permission to attend the convocation as the chief guest," Srivastava said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will deliver the keynote address and confer awards.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and local MP Radha Mohan Singh, former Union Minister, will be special guests. Chancellor Padmashri Mahesh Sharma will preside over the event.

“A total of 433 degrees will be awarded. For the first time, 47 PhD degrees will be conferred by the university. The vice president will give 11 special gold medals, 26 Vice Chancellor’s medals and three Chancellor’s medals for academic excellence. 40 meritorious students will receive recognition overall,” Srivastava said.

Chairman of the convocation coordination committee, Prof. Prasun Dutt Singh, emphasised the importance of holding convocations on time, noting that MGCUB has successfully organised its second convocation within a year.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor