Bihar: Ward Councillor Pankaj Rai Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Miscreants in Hajipur; CCTV Video Surfaces

Bike-borne armed miscreants killed a ward councillor of Hajipur Municipal Corporation in Bihar, Pankaj Rain, in Dighikala West locality under Sadar police station area in Vaishali district on Tuesday night, August 20.

The reason behind the killing is ascertained. A CCTV video of the killing of Pankaj Rai emerged. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows three motorcycle-borne criminals parked their bikes near Dighikala West and started firing on Pankaj. To save his life, he rains inside the house. Further in the video it can be seen the assailants later fled on the bike after killing Pankaj.

CCTV Footage: Pankaj Rai Shot Dead by Unidentified Miscreants

VIDEO | Bihar: Ward councillor Pankaj Rai shot dead by unidentified miscreants in #Hajipur on Tuesday night. The attack was caught on CCTV.#BiharNews



Pankaj family and nehgbour gathered at his house after hearing the gun shots and rushed him to the nearby hospital for the treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. They sent the body to Hajipur Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took a snatching attack on the Nitish Kumar government over Pankaj Rai's murder, questioning the law and order situation in the state while sharing a video from the crime scene.

नीतीश कुमार की अगुवाई में NDA के गुंडों ने रात्रि में हाजीपूर में वार्ड पार्षद पंकज कुमार की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। CM और दो-दो Deputy CM आराम से सो रहे है और उनके गुंडे तांडव कर रहे है।pic.twitter.com/1DwJUrHET9 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 20, 2024

"NDA goons led by Nitish Kumar shot dead ward councillor Pankaj Kumar in Hajipur at night. The CM and two deputy CMs are sleeping peacefully while their goons are creating mayhem," said Yadav.

Hajipur SP Har Kishore Rai visited the hospital to inquire about the incident. The family alleged that despite previous complaints filed with the Sadar police station, the station in-charge did not take action, which they believe led to the tragedy.