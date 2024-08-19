Maharashtra: Mother Chases Assailants with Stone After They Attack Her Son with Sword in Kolhapur; Chilling Video Surfaces

A chilling video of an attack in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district has surfaced on social media, raising concerns among residents in the area. According to reports, a man was injured after bike-borne assailants attacked him from behind in broad daylight.

In the viral video, two men can be seen parking the scooter near the road and walking towards a man who was talking to a woman, believed to be his mother. One of the assailants then attacks the man from behind. In response to the sudden attack, the woman quickly picks up a stone from the road and starts chasing the assailants. Seeing this, the attackers fled the scene on the bike, with her son also picking up a stone and running after them.

Man Attack With Sword in Kolhapur

A Man attacked the son, the mother ran after him with a stone in her hand, Mother chased away the goon for her son while risking her Own Life🫡, Kolhapur Maharashtra

pic.twitter.com/9DPnKNA3gC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 19, 2024

According to a report by FPJ, the CCTV footage is from Kolhapur's Shahu Nagar area. The incident occurred in front of a Xerox shop in the market during daylight. The CCTV video suggests the incident took place in the afternoon. However, there is no information available on the exact date of the incident.