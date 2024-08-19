Gujarat: 4-Year-Old Girl Crushed to Death by Car After She Falls Off Her Bicycle in Mehsana; Heart-Wrenching Video Goes Viral

A four-year-old girl died after being mowed down by a car in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The tragic incident took place at Sparsh Villa Society in Mehsana in broad daylight. The deceased girl has been identified as Disha Patel. The incident has sent shock waves across the societies in the city.

The heart-wrenching accident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the society. In a viral video, the minor girl can be seen riding a bicycle inside the housing society. The video shows that the girl suddenly lost her balance after seeing the vehicle coming from the other side. Thereafter, she falls down in front of the car approaching her. But before the girl could get up, the car ran over her. She lost her life on the spot.

Viral CCTV Video: Minor Girl Dies After Car Runs Over Her

As the video forwarded, it can be seen that the driver stopped his vehicle after the child came under his car's wheels and got out of the vehicle to check on her. Soon after, two women rushed to help the girl, but in vain. As per the report, no arrests have been made till now in connection with the incident. After the incident, the police registered a case on the complaint of the girl's parents, and the car driver is being identified on the basis of CCTV footage. Further investigation is underway by the local police.