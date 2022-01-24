Bihar: Woman murdered by husband after she gave birth to baby girl

A shocking incident has taken place in Bihar where a husband killed his wife after she gave birth to a daughter. 48 hours after the birth of the baby, the husband strangled his wife and killed her. He ran away, leaving his daughter next to his wife's body. This incident has caused a stir. The members of the woman's family were shocked when they came to know about the news. The family immediately reached the girl's father-in-law. The woman's dead body was lying on the floor and the baby was crying next to her.

Police reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident. According to police, she was killed for not giving a dowry. The accused, on the other hand, are being searched. According to the woman's family, Shobha was married on April 28, 2021 to Laxman Kumar, a resident of Bind Tola area in Patna. After marriage, Laxman was harassing her for dowry. She was also being beaten. Panchayats were often called in the village for this purpose.

He was beating up Shobha even though he said that he would behave well in the panchayat. Meanwhile, Shobha gave birth to a baby girl on Friday. After giving birth to a daughter, Shobha had to listen to her father-in-law's taunt again. Her husband and father-in-law were angry. When Shobha protested on Saturday night, she was reportedly strangled to death. Shobha's parents have demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Police are investigating the matter further.