Bihar: Woman pimp caught supplying call girls to cop

Patna, Sep 4 A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Bihar's Madhepura district has got into trouble after an alleged video of a woman pimp went viral on social media.

As per the viral video, the pimp claims that she supplied call girls to the police officer in his official residence in front of Sadar hospital in the district.

The pimp claimed before the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shivdeep Lande of Saharsa zone that she was supplying call girls to DSP (HQ) of Madhepura, Amar Kant Chaubey.

"On day one, the police officer (Madhepura DSP) had given Rs 300 to a call girl for the service she provided for an hour. For the next four times, the officer had taken the service of the girl but not given a single rupee. The girl in her twenties went angry and she stole his mobile phone kept under the pillow of the bed," the pimp claimed before the police which became viral on social media.

She took the mobile phone to Saharsa and switched it off. The mobile phone belonged to the Madhepura Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajesh Kumar. The Madhepura SP went for official leave and he gave the responsibility of SP to DSP HQ Amar Kant Chaubey.

The incident came to light when Saharsa DIG Shivdeep Lande called the official mobile number of Madhepura SP which was found to be switched off.

Lande felt suspicious as SP Rajesh Kumar was on official leave. Therefore, the former put the phone number on surveillance and traced the location. The phone was switched on once or twice in Saharsa.

As it was shocking that the phone of Madhepura SP was active in Saharsa, Lande directed the official to zero-in the person, who is carrying that mobile phone. After tracing the mobile phone, Lande asked the officials to bring the call girl to his office in Saharsa.

The accused was identified as a pimp, who was running a prostitution racket in Saharsa and adjoining Madhepura district.

The woman disclosed a shocking revelation about her activities and fixed the rate of Rs 300 for one hour service and two-hour service charge is Rs 500.

The officials of Saharsa are not giving an official statement on this issue but the police officers of Saharsa who were interrogating the pimp, had made the video viral on the social media.

