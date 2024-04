Biju Janata Dal Forms 38-Member Manifesto Committee for 2024 Elections in Odisha | Check List Here

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has formed a 38-member manifesto committee in preparation for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024 on April 10, 2024. Chaired by Berhampur MP Chandrashekhar Sahu, the committee is tasked with formulating the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections.

Party President and CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha has appointed several leaders to the Manifesto Committee, which will hold discussions with multiple sectors of society, in different areas & among various age groups, and prepare a manifesto.

Under the leadership of Berhampur MP Chandrashekhar Sahu, the 38-member panel will actively seek public input to shape the manifesto. Senior party leader Amar Patnaik has been appointed as the convenor of the committee, while Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra will serve as the co-convenor.

The elections, covering both general and assembly polls, are scheduled to take place in Odisha from May 13 to June 1. The state comprises 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

