Bike Falls from Yeshwantpur Flyover in Bengaluru, One Dead and Three Seriously Injured

One of the five people who were seriously injured in the horrific road accident that happened in the wee hours of today, died when a speeding car collided with a bike and crashed into a divider and fell from the flyover. A car with four men coming from Malleswaram, climbed the Yeshwantpur flyover heading towards Tumakuru Road.

The Volkswagen sedan had four people inside it – Mithun (29), Shabarish (29), Shankar Ram (29), and Anushree (23). According to the Yeshwanthpur traffic police, they were all friends who worked in the IT sector. Mithun, the car driver, and Shabarish had travelled from Coimbatore to meet their friends who lived in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram.

Traffic DCP said that the terrible accident happened at 3.45 in the morning when the speeding car lost control at a dangerous near-90° accident-prone turn on the flyover towards Tumakuru. The car hit the divider on the flyover, crossed over to the other lane, and collided head-on with a biker named Manjunath (38) who was coming from the opposite direction and fell from the flyover.

The impact crushed the front of the car entirely. All four passengers of the car sustained severe injuries and were taken to Manipal Hospitals, Yeshwanthpur. Manjunath sustained minor injuries. From Salem, Tamil Nadu Shabarish Shivadas (29), died in the hospital after the treatment failed.A rescue operation was immediately carried out by the Hoysala police who were present at the spot. The condition of three of the five is critical and the accident victims were rescued by the locals and the police and sent to the hospital.



