Bill to Combat Exam Malpractices Introduced in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha, introduced a bill on Monday aiming to crack down on malpractices in competitive exams with stringent penalties. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, proposes imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 crore for offenders.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh presented the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. The legislation aims to crack down on organized gangs, mafia elements, and individuals engaging in malpractices, with government officials colluding with them also being held accountable. Notably, students themselves will not be the focus of the proposed law.

The bill's introduction follows the recent cancellation of various competitive tests, including teacher recruitment exams in Rajasthan, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, junior clerk recruitment exams in Gujarat, and constable recruitment exams in Bihar, due to question paper leaks.

Additionally, the bill proposes the establishment of a high-level national technical committee on public examinations. This committee will be tasked with enhancing the security of computerized examination processes by developing protocols for digital platform insulation, implementing robust IT security systems, ensuring electronic surveillance at examination centers, and setting national standards for both IT and physical infrastructure used in conducting such exams.

In many instances, it has been observed that organised groups and mafia elements involved in malpractices deploy solver gangs, use impersonation methods and indulge in paper leaks. The bill primarily aims to deter such nefarious elements.