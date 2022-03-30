Birbhum violence: BJP's fact-finding committee demands central intervention, action within constitutional framework

Sukanta Majumdar, who is a part of the five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Birbhum violence incident, said that the panel has demanded central intervention and action should be taken within the Constitutional framework.

His statement comes after the committee submitted its report on the incident to party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Majumdar also said that the BJP is trying to send it to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We have given the report to our national president. We will try to send it to the Home Ministry. Our committee has demanded central intervention and action should be taken within the constitutional framework and make it reach logical end," the BJP leader told ANI.

He also said that committee has prepared a detailed report on the cause of the incident alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress is running a mafia with which they collect a "goonda tax" that goes to their leadership.

"Smuggling goes on there of sand and illegal mining of coal. Due to overloading, the state government unofficially collects 'goonda tax' on it. This reaches the TMC leadership. Because of this, there is infighting within TMC. Because of this Bhadur Sheikh was killed. Before that, a year ago his brother was killed. Even before this, several such incidents of violence have taken place," the BJP leader said.

Majumdar alleged that the West Bengal police are not fulfilling the obligation of their oath.

After Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed serious reservations on the report submitted by the BJP committee, Majumdar said that she is talking "ludicrously" and "should be sent to a doctor for a few days."

"A few days ago she had said that the Ukraine-Russia war was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that he should have thought about how to get Indians back before igniting the war. This is the way the Chief Minister talks. It is natural that she will raise objections to the decisions of the Calcutta High Court as well in a CBI case," he said.

After the violence, Nadda had formed a five-member fact-finding committee comprising West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former IPS KC Ramamurty and BJP spokesperson and former IPS Bharati Ghosh.

Eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadur Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor