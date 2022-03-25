Birbhum violence: CBI begins probe after HC order

New Delhi, March 25 A team of forensic experts led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district to collect samples following the order of the Calcutta High Court.

The police have lodged a case in this regard, and also claimed to have arrested 10 people in this connection.

The BJP and others have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of sheltering the accused.

The BJP had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee of trying to cover up the incident.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied all the charges.

After the Calcutta High Court's Friday order, the party said it would support the agency in conducting a fair probe.

The High Court has transferred the investigation of the case to the CBI.

After taking over the probe, the team of CBI has reached the crime scene. They will speak to the media once their crime scene examination is over.

Bhadu Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress leader and local deputy president of Rampurhat village was killed in an incident which triggered a violence.

His supporters had gathered and set as many as eight houses on fire.

Children, women had hid in the house in a bid to save themselves, but the assailants set the whole house on fire killing them on the spot.

Many houses were also ransacked.

