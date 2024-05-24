Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Kerala's Kottayam: State-Run Poultry Farm Affected

An outbreak of avian flu has been reported in a state-run poultry farm located in Kottayam, Kerala. The discovery of the highly contagious virus has raised concerns among authorities and residents alike, prompting immediate response measures to contain its spread. Bird flu was detected in the samples collected from the regional poultry farm of the Animal Husbandry Department at Manarcadu.

Besides, the sale and transportation of poultry and related products from the remaining wards of Manarcadu and Puthuppally panchayats and the following local bodies have been banned till May 29. Those places are Kottayam, Ettumannoor, Vijayapuram, Thiruvarpp, Aymanam, Arpookara, Athirampuzha, Ayarkunnam, Kidangoor, Akalakunnam, Pallikkathodu, Pampady, Meenadom, Karukachal, Vakathanam, Panachikadu and Kooroppada.

Five squads have been formed to prevent the spread of the bird flu. The culling of birds will begin in the coming days. As a precautionary measure, the sale of all types of poultry and related products have been banned till further notice in wards 12, 13, 14 of Manarcadu Panchayat and wards 2 and 3 in Puthuppally.