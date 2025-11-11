Birsa Munda University represents PM Modi’s vision for tribal culture: MP Guv

Bhopal, Nov 11 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel paid a visit to the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla, located in Gujarat’s Narmada district, on Tuesday.

The visit was marked by a floral tribute to the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, where the Governor bowed in reverence. He was accompanied by local MLA Darshana Ben Vasava.

Governor Patel highlighted the university’s significance, stating that it embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for preserving and promoting tribal culture.

During his tour, he inspected the student hostel and reviewed the accommodation facilities, while also engaging with the university management to discuss its structural framework and future development plans.

As part of the nationwide “Ek Ped – Maa Ke Naam” campaign, the Governor planted a sapling on the university campus.

His arrival was greeted with a traditional welcome, as confirmed by the Governor’s office.

Vice-Chancellor Madhukar Padvi briefed the Governor on the university’s mission to preserve and advance tribal arts, heritage, culture, traditional medicine, language, and literature.

He emphasised that the institution aims to integrate tribal knowledge systems into mainstream education to foster a broader social renaissance.

Padvi also shared plans to launch academic programs ranging from undergraduate to Ph.D. levels, covering disciplines such as humanities, commerce, science, law, education, tribal arts and crafts, and skill-based studies.

Established in 2017, Birsa Munda Tribal University is committed to developing innovative educational and research initiatives focused on the tribal communities of Gujarat and other developing regions.

The university seeks to accelerate regional development by offering education in technology, vocational training, tourism, tribal culture, and traditional value systems.

In addition to teaching, the university provides research facilities aimed at advancing knowledge and technology related to tribal traditions, language, medicinal practices, and forest-based livelihoods.

