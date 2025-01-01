Biryani Beats Pizza Or Burgers? Swiggy CEO Reveals Bengaluru’s Top New Year’s Eve Order

Thousands worldwide celebrated the New Year with enthusiasm last night, indulging in food, drinks, and fireworks. Many opted for takeout, prompting food marketplace Swiggy to prepare for large orders. CEO Rohit Kapoor noted that this day is the company's busiest. He conducted a poll on X (formerly Twitter) asking users to vote on their favorite dishes, with surprising results.

Kapoor expressed gratitude to Swiggy's delivery partners, restaurant partners, and operations team on X for their efforts in ensuring seamless New Year celebrations. He also asked followers what food they ordered to ring in the New Year, offering options like pizza, burgers, and biryani.

The survey revealed that 58.7% of respondents chose biryani, 34.6% voted for pizza, and 6.7% preferred burgers. Kapoor highlighted that Bengaluru topped the list for biryani orders, particularly Hyderabadi biryani, followed by Pune and Jaipur.

NYE is the biggest day for @Swiggy. And in classic Swiggy fashion, we will be live tweeting all that India is ordering. But sabse pehle, what do you think will be the most ordered food item today?



Swiggy's social media team reported that 224,590 users ordered pizza, while 154,254 in Bengaluru chose other food items.Burgers remained popular among Swiggy users, with 116,099 ordered. The company humorously questioned why so many opted for burgers, suggesting a need for more variety.