Bishop Samantaroy decorated with Cross of St Augustine at Lambeth Conference 2022

Amritsar, Aug 11 In a proud moment for the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA), the Church of North India (CNI) in particular and its Bishop in general, the Most Rev P.K. Samantaroy was among those decorated with the coveted Cross of St Augustine by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, during the 15th Lambeth Conference held at the University of Canterbury in Kent.

He is one of the 13 members of the Design Group and one of the seven members of the Working Group of the 15th Lambeth Conference, comprising Anglican leaders from all over the world, who have been decorated with this honour.

Giving details, Samantaroy said that the Cross of St Augustine is an award of merit (the second highest international award for service within the Anglican Church) conferred on the members of the Anglican Communion, who have made significant contributions to the global communion.

Usually a decennial event, the Lambeth Conference 2022, dedicated to the theme 'God's Church for God's World', was held after 14 years. It is the only official conference of the Anglican Churches, which recognises only the Church of North India (CNI) and the Church of South India (CSI).

The event witnessed the participation of more than 600 Anglican Bishops and around 450 of their spouses from around the world. Samantaroy and his wife, Rev Lily Samantaroy, were the only ones from India who addressed two separate sessions in the plenum.

