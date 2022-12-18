Bisma uses govt schemes to make a success story in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 18 To deal with the rising rate of unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir, they are now preferring to earn self-employment. Various schemes have also been introduced at the government level, the aim of which is to provide means of self-employment to the educated youth instead of the government jobs.

Several youths in Kashmir have started their business by adopting these schemes and now are not only standing on their own feet but also providing employment to others.

Among these youths is Bisma Mushtaq of Adigam in Kokernag, who along with her two sisters and brother started a fishing business and became successful.

Bisma got in touch with the Fisheries Department to start this business and started her farm with their help. Bisma made a lot of profit from this business which she started in the year 2016.

"I am very thankful to the fisheries department for helping me a lot. In the beginning I faced a lot of difficulties, but with the help of the department I found a solution to every problem," said Bisma.

Bisma's brother Nazim guided his three sisters in the same field and all of them played a key role in taking this business forward.

"Today the youth are only dependent on government jobs but even without that we have many sources that need to be exploited," he said.

Bisma has emerged as a successful entrepreneur in today's history. She is not only earning on her own but also providing employment opportunities to other unemployed youths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor