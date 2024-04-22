BJD Announces 7th List of Candidates for Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday, April 22 released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly elections. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announced the names of candidates for six more Assembly seats.

In a video statement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed that Tusharkanti Behera will contest from the Kakatpur seat while Mahesh Sahu will from the Hindol Assembly constituency. The BJD has fielded Sharada Prasanna Jena from the Balikuda-Ersama Assembly seat.

Also Read | Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD Releases 40-Member Star Campaigner List for First 2 Phases.

Check Names Here:

Hindol: Mahesh Sahoo

Raghunathpalli: Archana Rekha Behera

Balikuda: Ersama: Sharada Prasanna Jena

Kakatpur: Tusharkanti Behera

Bangiriposhi: Ranjita Marandi

Bari: Biswaranjan Mallick

With this, BJD has announced candidates for 141 seats out of total 147 Assembly constituencies. In the latest list, there are five new faces out of the six candidates announced by BJD today.

The Election Commission announced that the elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections and will be completed in four phases, starting from Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1.