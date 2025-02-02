BJP, AAP misusing power to gain votes: Pramod Tiwari on Kejriwal's letter to EC

New Delhi, Feb 2 Congress leader Pramod Tiwari reacted to a letter written by Arvind Kejriwal to the Election Commission, in which the AAP supremo sought protection for party workers. The Congress leader accused both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing their power to gain votes ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, "It's his claim, but what we see is clearly visible, both BJP and AAP are using their power in the wrong manner to gain votes. On the other hand, the police is blindly helping BJP to secure votes, but people can see through this and they will eventually choose Congress," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also weighed in on the issue, commenting on the Election Commission’s handling of complaints.

She expressed concern over the lack of action on the alleged attacks on AAP workers and Arvind Kejriwal.

"The speed with which the Election Commission addresses complaints from the BJP is remarkable, but when it comes to AAP's claims and the attacks on AAP workers and Kejriwal, the Commission's response is lacking," Chaturvedi said.

She further added, "The Election Commission must take this seriously and ensure the safety of Arvind Kejriwal and his party members. The Punjab police, who were providing protection, were also removed, which makes this seem like a targeted campaign against them."

The political tension escalated after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Delhi, raising concerns over alleged attacks on his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In his letter, Kejriwal claimed that AAP workers were being harassed and assaulted by “goons” linked to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. He demanded that independent election observers be deployed in the area to prevent further incidents and called on the Election Commission to ensure the safety of AAP volunteers.

