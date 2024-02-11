BJP Alone Will Cross 370 Seats in Lok Sabha Election 2024, Says PM Modi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Sunday, February 11, that the BJP alone will surpass the 370-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Speaking at a launch event in Madhya Pradesh, he addressed the assertions made by the opposition regarding the potential electoral outcomes.

Modi remarked, "I heard from the opposition that they will cross 400 seats. In response, I mentioned that even I am hearing that the NDA will surpass the 400-mark, but not just the BJP alone crossing the 300-seat threshold in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections." Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua.

Expressing his gratitude to the people for offering their blessings, PM said, "There have been a lot of discussions about this visit of mine to the state, and various things are being said. Some say that Modi is starting the fight for Lok Sabha elections in Jhabua. But I am not here for election campaigning; I am here to serve the people..."

He also highlighted the achievements of his government in the last ten years. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua on Sunday. People gathered on both sides of the road,, showered petals on the PM and chanted slogans as the Prime Minister greeted them on his way to the venue of his public rally in Jhabua.

The visit assumes significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away. He was accompanied during the roadshow by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Before holding the roadshow, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 7,500 crore at Jhabua.