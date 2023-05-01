BJP Andhra Chief ask CM Jagan take back decision of renaming 'Sita Konda' as 'YSR Viewpoint'

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 1 :): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President of Andhra Pradesh Somu Veerraju hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, asking him to revert his decision of renaming 'Sita Konda' as 'YSR Viewpoint'.

Putting up a video message on Twitter, Veerraju questioned the state government for renaming 'Sita Konda' as 'YSR Viewpoint' and arresting BJP's youth morch workers for protesting against the "ill-advised" decision.

'Sita Konda', a popular tourist spot in Vishakhapatnam has been renamed as 'YSR Viewpoint' in the name of the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

"Sita Konda, a famous tourist centre, named YSR viewpoint? I strongly condemn the arrests and illegal house arrests of our party ranks in Visakhapatnam. I demand that the Chief Minister withdraw such ill-advised decision immediately," read the tweet.

"We condemn the arrest of BJP and BJYM leaders in the party office in Visakhapatnam, it is a heinous act. We demand the immediate release of the arrested leaders. The Chief Minister should immediately respond to demands to withdraw the name change," said Veerraju in the video message.

In the past also Somu Veerraju had alleged the state government of taking the credit of Central government housing schemes. Talking to , Somu Veerraju said, "About 2,00,000 houses were provided in Andhra Pradesh under the government housing scheme, regarding which the BJP Andhra Pradesh delegation met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed various issues. But the state government is taking the credit for the scheme itself and on the other side, construction of houses under the state government housing scheme is still pending."

Veerraju further said that the state government is trying to take the work under the housing schemes to the ruling party's credit. "By painting green and blue colours on the walls of the houses, under which the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is promoting his party. So today we met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about the slow progress of the government housing scheme and the conspiracy being done by the state government. We also demanded that he monitor the state's government housing scheme."

"A meeting is also to be held with the department minister Jitendra Singh tomorrow regarding the regional language issues. We support regional languages in the state but our party supports Hindi, English and regional language. We do not deny any language whereas Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and his party are anti-nationals that they are ignoring hindi language", he had said.

