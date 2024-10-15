Baijayant Panda Named BJP's In-Charge for Delhi Assembly Elections, Atul Garg as Co-In-Charge

Bharatiya Janata Party President (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed Kendrapada MP Baijayant Panda as the party’s State In-Charge for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday. The announcement was made in a letter issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Panda, who serves as the national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will lead the party's efforts in the capital. Additionally, party MP Atul Garg has been named the co-In-Charge for the Delhi polls.

The Delhi Assembly polls are anticipated to take place early next year. The BJP has not held power in Delhi since 1998 and is making concerted efforts to defeat Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent critic of the BJP, under whom the AAP has emerged as a national party.