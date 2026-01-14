BJP Bihar Kisan Morcha holds Makar Sankranti Dahi-Chura feast in Patna

Patna, Jan 14 A Workers' Meet and Dahi-Chura feast was organised at the BJP state office in Patna on Wednesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti under the aegis of the party's Kisan Morcha.

The programme saw the participation of BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, senior leaders and thousands of party workers.

The event began with Saraogi lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, he described Makar Sankranti as a symbol of India’s rich cultural traditions and collective participation, and said the enthusiasm, dedication and unity of party workers form the real strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Referring to the festival as a celebration of the Sun’s northward journey, he expressed hope that it would bring happiness, prosperity and positive thinking into the lives of the people of Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while extending greetings, said the Dahi-Chura feast on Makar Sankranti is an inseparable part of Bihar’s folk culture.

He highlighted the importance of consuming sattvic food on the festival and congratulated the Kisan Morcha for organising the programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha described Makar Sankranti as a festival symbolising ritual bathing, charity, compassion and a sense of duty.

He offered prayers to Lord Surya for good health, prosperity and renewed energy for the people of the state.

The feast was organised under the leadership of BJP Kisan Morcha state President Manoj Kumar Singh.

Among those present were Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Industry Minister Dilip Jaiswal and Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, BJP organisational general secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsania, besides several MLAs, senior office-bearers and party workers.

A festive atmosphere and enthusiasm were witnessed throughout the programme at the BJP state office premises, reflecting strong participation and organisational unity.

