BJP candidate defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandasekhar Rao and state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, who is likely to be the next Chief Minister, were both defeated by the BJP candidate in Kamareddy constituency.

Venkat Ramna Reddy of the BJP defeated KCR, as Rao is popularly known, by a margin of 5,156 votes.

Revanth Reddy finished third.

There were many twists and turns ever since the counting began in the morning.

Initially, the BJP candidate had taken the lead. Subsequently, Revanth Reddy was ahead. In a few rounds, KCR was also leading.

The counting ended with a dramatic outcome. Venkat Ramna Reddy was the only local among the three main candidates.

While KCR hails from undivided Medak district, Revanth Reddy comes from undivided Mahabubnagar district.

However, both KCR and Revanth Reddy were elected from their home constituencies of Gajwel and Kodangal, respectively. While KCR was elected from Gajwel for a third consecutive term, Revanth Reddy emerged victorious in Kodangal. He had suffered a defeat in this constituency in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor