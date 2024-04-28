BJP candidate from Chandigarh rides bike to 'speed up' campaign

Chandigarh, April 28 BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon, on Sunday joined the brigade of youngsters on motorcycles to lend a new hue to his campaign.

He flagged off as well as led the rally from his residence in Sector 18 to Namdhari Gurdwara in Sector 30. The en route zig-zagged through various sectors amidst slogans of pro-Modi and pro-Tandon.

Tandon said, “The bike rally reminded me of my younger days when I used to accompany my father, Balramji Dass Tandon, on his bike during election campaigns.”

The “youthful” side of Tandon was appreciated by all young riders who accompanied him in the rally.

The rally concluded at Namdhari Gurdwara, where Tandon paid obeisance. As a mark of respect, he was presented a ‘saropa’. Suba Gurmukh Singh, Head Namdhari Sangat of Chandigarh and Panchkula, extended support of the Namdhari community to the BJP candidate.

Tandon thanked the Namdhari Sangat for its magnanimity and said this support means a lot to him.

