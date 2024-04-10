BJP Candidate Bansuri Swaraj Suffers Serious Eye Injury During Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj suffered a freak injury while campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bansuri, who is the daughter of former external affairs minister (late) Sushma Swaraj, is BJP's poll candidate from the New Delhi seat. Bansuri Swaraj took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to post a photo of herself where her left eye is bandaged. She said that the injury is mild and was sustained during campaigning for the polls.

Mildly injured my eye during campaigning today. Thank you Dr. Neeraj Varma ji of Moti Nagar, for taking care of me and patching me up. #pirateswag@BJP4Delhi@BJP4Indiapic.twitter.com/8lrNeneyyS — Bansuri Swaraj (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BansuriSwaraj) April 9, 2024

The BJP leader wrote on X, “Mildly injured my eye during campaigning today. Thank you Dr. Neeraj Varma ji of Moti Nagar, for taking care of me and patching me up. #pirateswag.” Daughter of BJP stalwart and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj is also making a debut in electoral politics as her party fielded her from the New Delhi seat. Swaraj, who is a lawyer by profession, replaced sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. She is the daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. He has studied law from UK. She has obtained her law degree from BPP Law School, London. She has been practicing in the Supreme Court for the last several years. Last year, BJP made Bansuri the state co-convener of the Delhi Pradesh Legal Cell. She often used to support the party. This year the party has made him the candidate from New Delhi seat.



