BJP Candidate Satish Kumar Leading Over Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur Assembly Constituency

RJD candidate and opposition's chief minister face Tejashwi Yadav trailing from Raghopur Assembly constituency, while BJP candidate Satish Kumar is leading by 3016 votes. However, the counting of votes for Raghopur Assembly constituency in Bihar, which voted on November 6, 2025 in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Leads, Tej Pratap Trails in Early Trends.

The Raghopur constituency, which is loyal to RJD stronghold, witnessed a 68.54% voter turnout. Sitting MLA and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who won in 2015 and 2020, seeks to retain his bastion against a tough challenge from BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav and JanSuraj's Chanchal Kumar.

#BiharAssemblyElections: BJP candidate Satish Kumar is leading by 3016 votes in the Raghopur Assembly constituency, while RJD candidate Tejashwi Yadav is trailing by 3016 votes pic.twitter.com/LIwIcG6Eqe — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 11.10 am, Yadav was trailing by 3016 votes till the fourth round of voting. Three rounds of counting have been completed in Raghopur and over 27 rounds remain, hinting that Tejashwi’s fate could change anytime.

Tejashwi had won from Raghopur in 2015 and 2020. In 2015, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav won with approximately 91,236 votes and a majority of 22,733 votes. BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav’s run ended with 68,503 votes.