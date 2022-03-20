BJP central observers left for Manipur to initiate govt formation

New Delhi, March 20 BJP central observers for the election of legislative party leader have left for Manipur to start the process of selecting the new chief minister of the state.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju, central observers, and election in-charge of Manipur, Bhupender Yadav on Sunday left for Imphal.

The BJP legislative party is likely to be held in the evening.

Before leaving for Imphal, Yadav tweeted, "I look forward to being in Manipur today and meet @BJP4Manipur karyakartas. I will be joined by Smt @nsitharaman ji, Shri @KirenRijiju ji and Shri @sambitswaraj ji."

Saturday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P. Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh held a meeting with caretaker Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and contender for the top post Thongam Biswajit Singh.

It is learnt that in the meeting, which went for several hours, the names of chief minister, cabinet composition of the state governments were discussed. On Saturday, Biren Singh and another contender for the top post Thongam Biswajit Singh rushed to Delhi after the BJP central leadership called them to discuss the name of next Manipur Chief Minister and formation of government.

Earlier Biren Singh, Biswajit Singh along with BJP state President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on Tuesday went to Delhi in a chartered flight to discuss the leadership issue with the central leaders of the BJP and returned to Imphal on Thursday.

Party sources said in Imphal that the two top BJP leaders (Biren Singh and Biswajit Singh) went to Delhi in separate flights on Saturday. The BJP in the recent Assembly polls has secured a thin majority of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

