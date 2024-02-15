BJP Chief J P Nadda Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls from Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda filed his nomination as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat on Thursday. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupinder Patel and other party leaders, Nadda submitted his nomination papers. Nadda Currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh.

Alongside Nadda, the BJP has nominated three other candidates from Gujarat: Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak, and Jashvantsinh Parmar. Additionally, the party announced Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh as its nominees for the forthcoming elections.

This week, BJP revealed its list of 14 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including former Union Minister RPN Singh and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. With today marking the final day for filing nominations, the Election Commission has slated the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, on February 27. Voting will occur from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the nomination deadline set for February 15. Results are expected to be announced on February 27 itself. The Election Commission announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the terms of the incumbents conclude in April.