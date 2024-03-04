BJP Chief JP Nadda Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP From Himachal Pradesh Seat

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda tendered his resignation as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament on March 4, and the resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. Nadda represented the state of Himachal Pradesh in the Upper House of Parliament. The vacancy created by his resignation is effective from March 4.

According to a press release from Rajya Sabha, it stated, "Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in Rajya Sabha, and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March 2024."

Last month, Nadda was elected unopposed to the upper house from Gujarat. His term in the Rajya Sabha was set to conclude in April, and he was one of the 57 members whose tenure was coming to an end. Nadda was nominated as the BJP's candidate from Gujarat, a state that elected four BJP candidates to the Rajya Sabha.

Despite resigning from the Rajya Sabha, Nadda's tenure as the BJP President has been extended until June. Previously, he served as the Union Health Minister from 2014 to 2019 and assumed the role of BJP's National President on January 20, 2020. The resignation comes amid preparations for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls.