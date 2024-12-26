BJP claims AAP-Congress tensions mark 'End' of 'INDI' alliance

Gurugram, Dec 26 After the Aam Aadmi Party said it would seek Congress' removal from the INDIA bloc if it didn't take action against senior leader Ajay Maken for calling former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'anti-national, BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh claimed on Thursday that the INDIA bloc is on the brink of collapse.

His comments came in response to AAP’s demand for Congress to take action against Maken, who had labeled Kejriwal as 'anti-national.'

Gourav Vallabh, speaking to IANS, pointed to the shifting dynamics between Kejriwal and the Congress.

"A few months ago, Kejriwal was seeking Congress' support, and now the Congress is calling him a fraud. The INDIA bloc has now become the 'End' alliance -- and frankly, it’s over," he told IANS.

Vallabh further asserted that despite ruling Delhi for over two decades, both Kejriwal and Congress had failed to address the city's development needs.

"The people of Delhi have had enough of this liquor-loving party and Congress, which has no political relevance," he said, referring to the Congress' poor performance in the Municipal Corporation elections.

Vallabh's remarks came after Maken on Wednesday criticised Kejriwal. During a press conference, Maken released a white paper titled "Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka," accusing Kejriwal of being a 'fraud' and failing to deliver on key promises such as establishing an anti-corruption ombudsman.

Maken’s harsh words painted Kejriwal in poor light, further stoking the AAP-Congress feud.

In response, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi on, Thursday, demanded immediate action against Maken. Singh condemned Maken’s statement, accusing him of overstepping by calling Kejriwal 'anti-national,' and accused Congress of aligning with the BJP in a concerted campaign against AAP. He even alleged that Congress was receiving funds and candidates' lists are coming from the BJP office, further damaging the unity of the INDIA bloc.

With Delhi Assembly elections likely to be held early next year, Vallabh predicted a clean sweep for BJP victory in the national capital. As the political drama unfolds, the future of the INDIA bloc remains uncertain, with both AAP and Congress locked in an escalating war of words.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor