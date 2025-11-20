BJP, Congress clash over Jairam Ramesh's criticism of Centre over US panel's report on Op Sindoor

New Delhi, Nov 20 A major political confrontation erupted on Thursday after Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted what he described as "uncomfortable and unsettling" details in a recent report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which referred to the Pahalgam terror strike as an "insurgent attack".

His remarks, shared on X along with excerpts from the report submitted to the US Congress, prompted a sharp exchange between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Ramesh criticised the Centre for remaining silent on what he termed a distorted account and asked, "Will the PM and the MEA register their objections and protest?"

The Congress promptly backed him.

Senior leader Pawan Khera told IANS that the US panel's description was unacceptable and added, "This is a report from the US. Earlier, President Donald Trump also made similar claims more than fifty times, to which the Prime Minister has not responded so far, which is very unfortunate. The report also mentions that during Operation Sindoor, China openly supported Pakistan."

"Around 83 per cent of Pakistan's arms purchases come from China, and yet we seem to be following the friend of our enemy, trying to appease them. What kind of foreign policy is this?" he questioned.

Congress State President Ajay Rai also supported Ramesh and said, "What he has said is that in Operation Sindoor, why did this have to happen, why was this action necessary, and why wasn't the PoK issue addressed? Even today, we ask why PoK was not taken. This happened because India came under pressure from the US. President Donald Trump applied pressure, and Narendra Modi is unable to respond."

The BJP responded with strong criticism, accusing the Congress of undermining India's position.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal said, "Jairam Ramesh and his leader Rahul Gandhi always use language that insults and defames the country, and this can never be tolerated. The whole world knows what happened during Operation Sindoor, and we taught Pakistan a lesson. Not only that, after Operation Sindoor, a parliamentary committees were sent, and I was also part of one of the committees, and we visited Japan, Korea, and other countries to brief them about Operation Sindoor. Several members from Jairam Ramesh's own party were also part of that committee."

He added that the committee made it clear that the operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack and that India would not hesitate to retaliate against any cross-border aggression.

"Unfortunately, such a senior leader like Jairam Ramesh is making such statements," he said.

BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo also attacked Ramesh, remarking that he should "move to Pakistan".

Speaking to IANS, Deo said, "People like Jairam Ramesh, who eat in this country but speak the language of Pakistan, if they do not appreciate this nation, then Pakistan could be a suitable place for them. They should shift there. Does the country which wins try to reach out to the other, begging them to stop the military action? Pakistan begged India to stop the action. India won that war and left Pakistan destroyed. The Congress has never spoken in the nation's interest."

