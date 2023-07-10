"BJP could not digest ...": DK Shivkumar on Rahul Gandhi defamation case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 : Terming "political conspiracy"of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Gujarat High Court rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 'Modi Surname' defamation case, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Monday said that BJP could not digest the strength and support to Rahul Gandhi.

Moreover, Congress workers and leaders will hold "maun satyagraha" on July 12 near Mahatma Gandhi statues in every state capital to lodge a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld Sessions Court's order denying a stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case in the 'Modi surname' remark.

"Since Rahul Gandhi wanted to raise his voice for the nation, he has been given an unprecedented sentence by the judiciary. It is a political conspiracy by BJP leaders, they (BJP) could not digest the strength and support to Rahul Gandhi," DK Shivkumar said.

"We won all Assembly segments in Karnataka where Rahul Gandhi walked during Bharat Jodo Yatra'," he claimed.

He further mentioned that "All the party members are with Rahul Gandhi and are against his disqualification. We are organising a silent protest to support him as he is raising his voice for the nation."

Earlier, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to the state party presidents requesting them to organise a massive one-day 'Maun Satyagraha' (silent protest), in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statues, at all state headquarters on July 12 to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Gujarat High Court dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea and noted that at least 10 criminal cases were pending against him and even after the present case, some more cases have been filed against him. One such case has been filed by the grandson of Veer Savarkar, the court said.

Earlier in May this year, Gujarat HC reserved its order on Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi had moved the Gujarat High Court on April 25 challenging the Surat sessions court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. The Surat sessions court had on April 20 rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

