BJP crosses halfway mark Rajasthan, in a major setback for Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark in Rajasthan in early trends, with leads now extending to 101 seats. The saffron party, which had lost power to Congress in 2018, is making a comeback as the grand old party has slipped below the 90 mark. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura, and BJP's prominent leader Vasundhara Raje is ahead in the Jhalrapatan assembly seat. Former Congress Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is trailing from the Tonk assembly seat in early trends.

As early trends show BJP leading in Rajasthan, state BJP president CP Joshi says, "This lead will keep growing. We will win over 135 seats." The BJP has reached leads on 100 seats, while the Congress is way, way far, leading on 77 seats, according to the Election Commission data. However, it should be noted that these are just early trends and no party has won any seats. Counting of votes is underway. Since 2003, Rajasthan has switched between the BJP and the Congress. With the current trends, it looks like Rajasthan is going towards having a BJP rule. The Bharat Adivasi Party and independents were ahead in five seats each while the BSP and CPIM in two each. The RLD, and Aazad Samaj Party were ahead in one seat each, according to the EC. As the trends poured in, BJP candidate from Kota north Prahlad Gunjal said that the BJP is going to form the government.