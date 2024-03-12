BJP Delivers Its Promise, Says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on CAA Implementation

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Tuesday reacted to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that this is about the Bharatiya Janata Party as whenever something is committed, it gets fulfilled. “BJP delivers its promise,” Chandrashekhar said, adding that “It is unfortunate that this is being politicised… just to mislead a particular community.” “This bill does not prejudice anybody,” the Union Minister added

"BJP whenever it commits to something in its manifesto, it has a track record of fulfilling it. It is unfortunate that a bill legislated by Parliament which does not impact anybody today except those being persecuted for religion in three countries -Pakistan, Bangladesh & Afghanistan -is unfortunate that the bill is being made a political football. This is a humanitarian legislation. I appeal to everybody including those in the Muslim community to read the bill. This bill does not prejudice anybody. This type of taking a bill and trying to use falsehood and misinformation to score some political points is shameful..."The CAA amends the Citizenship Act of 1955 to provide Indian citizenship to migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who belong to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian communities and had entered India on or before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in their home countries.

Addressing the “Social Media Warriors Meet” in Secunderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday recounted the BJP’s 2019 manifesto and said that the party delivered on all its promises. “In 2019 we released our manifesto…our first page mentioned Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Congress party hanged that matter for 70 years. Modi ji made Ram Mandir possible, but Congress didn’t even attend the inaugural ceremony,” he said. “Second promise was abrogation of Article 370, that was also done… Third promise was to abolish Triple Talaq, Modi ji fulfilled that also.” “Congress couldn’t give women reservation, but Modi ji gave 33 per cent reservation,” Shah said. “We said we will bring CAA, congress kept opposing it because of vote bank politics. Congress betrayed the people on CAA. It was appeasement politics because of which Congress did not bring CAA,” the Home Minister added.